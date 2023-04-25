Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading 2.6% Higher

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.35. 98,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 986,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Immunovant Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $325,470 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,297,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 239,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $22,188,000. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

