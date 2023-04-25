Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% (implying $4.9-5.0 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion.

Illumina Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $10.38 on Tuesday, reaching $218.69. 1,524,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,566. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $317.19. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.65.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.25.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

