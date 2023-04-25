Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,099 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $82,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0 %

ITW opened at $237.71 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

