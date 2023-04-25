IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $21.00. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 1,422,867 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $965.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

