ICON Public (ICLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect ICON Public to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. ICON Public has set its FY23 guidance at $12.40-13.05 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ICON Public Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $206.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ICON Public
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
