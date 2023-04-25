ICON Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. ICON has a market cap of $264.09 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 955,088,479 coins and its circulating supply is 955,088,429 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 954,915,421.8466864 with 954,915,063.0898429 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.27595466 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $14,236,475.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.