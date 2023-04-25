Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 8,103 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

