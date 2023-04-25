Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 247 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.66. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

