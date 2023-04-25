Ibex Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,903,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,904,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,152,000 after purchasing an additional 780,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average is $105.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

