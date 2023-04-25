Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,542 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after buying an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE DVN opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

