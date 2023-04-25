Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

