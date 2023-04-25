Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,040 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.