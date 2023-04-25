Hyman Charles D Sells 29,061 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,061 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $47.27.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

