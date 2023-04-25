Hyman Charles D Sells 1,875 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

