Hyman Charles D Sells 164 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 2.6% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

