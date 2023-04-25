Hyman Charles D Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CL opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

