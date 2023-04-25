Hyman Charles D Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Shares of LOW opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.06 and a 200-day moving average of $202.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

