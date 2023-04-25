Hyman Charles D Purchases 1,668 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

