Hyman Charles D Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,822 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after buying an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after buying an additional 602,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

