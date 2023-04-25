Hyman Charles D Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. CSX makes up 1.7% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after buying an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after purchasing an additional 350,442 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

