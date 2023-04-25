Hydrogenics (TSE:HYG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Hydrogenics Co. (TSE:HYG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:HYGS) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.59 and last traded at C$19.59. Approximately 2,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.53.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$372.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42.
About Hydrogenics
Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.
