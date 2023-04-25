Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 280,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

