Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 280,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.