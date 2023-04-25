Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 844,844 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $51,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Huntsman by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,458,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,560,000 after purchasing an additional 335,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

