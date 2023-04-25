Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans — Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:HBANL)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.616 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %
Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.18.
