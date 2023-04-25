Horizen (ZEN) Trading 16% Lower This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Horizen has a market cap of $128.40 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.43 or 0.00034459 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00131338 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001233 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,616,588 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

