Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $9.83 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.83 or 0.00034783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $133.89 million and $9.84 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00131824 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,617,794 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.