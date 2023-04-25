Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.33

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 79684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hope Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Insider Activity
In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
