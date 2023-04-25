Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.33

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 79684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

