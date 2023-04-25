HM Payson & Co. Sells 628 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.18 and a 200-day moving average of $176.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $189.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.85.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

