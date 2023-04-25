HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,906 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23,155.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after acquiring an additional 501,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.73. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

