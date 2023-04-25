HM Payson & Co. Purchases 107,063 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,106,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,063 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $79,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,264,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,442,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,247. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

