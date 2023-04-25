HM Payson & Co. Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 158.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,533 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $35,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 3.2 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $7.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.07. The stock had a trading volume of 381,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,543. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More

