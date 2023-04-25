HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,392,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,524 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned 1.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $49,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 86,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

