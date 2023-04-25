HM Payson & Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,654,379. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

