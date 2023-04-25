HM Payson & Co. Acquires 93,073 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

DVN stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,701,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

