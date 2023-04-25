Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hillman Solutions worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLMN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 68.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,842,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 197,488 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 155.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,403,000.

NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 159,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,153. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $230,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 975,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

