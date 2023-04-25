Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.68-3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE HIW traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 1,239,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

