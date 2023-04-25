Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $82.49

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.49 and last traded at $83.67, with a volume of 340372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on HELE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.
Helen of Troy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
