Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $82.49

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.49 and last traded at $83.67, with a volume of 340372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HELE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Helen of Troy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading

