Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.25 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
Shares of HSII opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $540.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.42%.
Several brokerages recently commented on HSII. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
