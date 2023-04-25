Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.84 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $26.37 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,078 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,155,749,077.694656 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05916439 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $26,034,313.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

