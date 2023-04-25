HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.90 million, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HSTM shares. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

