Head to Head Review: YS Biopharma (YS) and The Competition

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the "Holding & other investment offices" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare YS Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YS Biopharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 1.78 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.32 billion $4.77 million -7.35

Analyst Ratings

YS Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for YS Biopharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 259.65%. Given YS Biopharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YS Biopharma rivals beat YS Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

