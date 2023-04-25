Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,106,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after buying an additional 107,063 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,708,000 after buying an additional 154,420 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 209,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.58. 1,426,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,890. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

