Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,000. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 2.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.05. 237,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $227.74.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

