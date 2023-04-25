Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $915,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 275,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

