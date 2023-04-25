Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,183 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $826,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.37. 1,547,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

