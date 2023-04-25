Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,838 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,875. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.71 and a 200-day moving average of $180.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

