Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,750 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.07. 715,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,200. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

