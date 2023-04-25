Grin Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Grin has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $750,424.70 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,521.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00324610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00574870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00070002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00426804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

