Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,056 shares of company stock worth $26,384,742 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $797.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $784.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

