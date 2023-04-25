Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2,240.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

